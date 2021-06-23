Cancel
Immigration

A Home Office visa blunder is breaking my heart

The Guardian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI fear I will never be able to see my family again because of Home Office blunders. I applied for a spouse visa in July 2020. I didn’t receive a decision, but in January it emailed to say it had recently sent me a biometric residence permit (it hadn’t) with the wrong expiry date, and asked me to return it. I’ve since tried to establish whether they have mixed my file up with someone else’s and what my status is. The Home Office hasn’t responded to my formal complaint within the requisite 20-day window, or to my MP’s intervention. It’s been more than 18 months since I last saw my family in Canada and the US, and three of my relatives are seriously ill. I have plans for a reunion in July, but the likelihood of that is dwindling, and my heart breaks a little more every day.

www.theguardian.com
