Did you know? According to the National Council for Behavioral Health, in the US, approximately 70% of adults experience a traumatic event at least once in their lifetime. Out of these, 20% develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The number of people with PTSD each year amounts to 8 million, which is approximately 3.5% of the US population. These statistics are indeed astonishing and emphasize the rising number of people affected by PTSD and the significance of dealing with it. But before we delve into different ways to deal with PTSD, we first need to understand it.