School Bus Service Bid Price Rigging

By Joe Murphy, Town Bank
Cape May County Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are recent moves to pass laws to improve school bus safety. Such is found in one piece of legislation to ban contractors for repeated safety violations. There should be included laws banning industrial price-fixing of bids. Get county, regional, even state maps and use color pins for each contractor and pin a district where they are driving. You’ll see that certain contractors are favored in certain areas.

