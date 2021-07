As a kid, EVERYONE played the game where you weren't allowed to touch the floor/ground. You had to use pillows, chairs, rocks, logs, and anything else in your environment to keep you from touching the imaginary lava beneath you. The joys of this childhood game can be relived in Minecraft. First, gather the materials you'll need to start playing. Give yourself 10 minutes to prepare. Once the time is up, you have to stay off the ground. The "lava" is Dirt, Grass, Stone, Water, and every other typical surface. Anything that can be crafted is allowed to be stood upon. Cobblestone, Wood Planks and Lily Pads are all great materials to keep your feet from burning up. Make sure you collect the blocks behind you as you'll run out of materials eventually! For a more relaxed setting try playing on Creative and use fancy blocks such as Diamond Blocks as your stepping stones.