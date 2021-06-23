USC artist Yasin spearheads sonic individuality

Last October, in quiet Brentwood, in the quieter Mandeville Canyon, on an even quieter residential street, students, dancers and production teams milled about a multi-million dollar mansion — working, eating, lounging. Everyone in this scene had a mission: to work on or support USC multi-hyphenate Yasin Benhaddou’s — known mononymously as Yasin — latest music video for his single, “Get It On.” Since its drop, the track has reached over 80,000 streams on Spotify — his most successful to date.