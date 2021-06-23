Spanish couple offered AP awarded pandemic photo

One of the presumed victims of last week’s tragic condo collapse in Miami called her husband when she felt the building tremble, according to an interview with the husband and the victim’s sister published by The Washington Post. Michael Stratton’s wife Cassondra called her husband in Denver as she felt the building shake and watched the deck of the swimming pool cave in. “She screamed bloody murder and that was it,” Stratton’s sister told the Post. Other witnesses and residents of the section of the building that remained standing described hearing people screaming from their balconies after the first section of the tower came down. Five bodies have been pulled from the rubble and 156 people remain unaccounted for. Four of the victims have been identified.