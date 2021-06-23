Cancel
Restart Of The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine: A Doctor Explains Why Benefits Far Outweigh Risks

By The Conversation
Medical Daily
Medical Daily
 12 days ago

Editor’s Note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration lifted the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on April 23, 2021, but the labels and fact sheets given to patients will carry a warning about the exceedingly low risk of developing blood clots. Also, close monitoring of the J&J vaccine along with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that were given emergency use authorization will continue. Dr. William Petri, an infectious-disease physician and immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, explains this development and why the agencies decided that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks.

Medical Daily

Medical Daily

