Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Watch: Guitar.com takes a deep dive into all the tones of Fender’s Mustang Micro

By Daniel Seah
guitar.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFender’s Mustang Micro is the brand’s smallest amplifier yet and could be the perfect practice companion. In this Guitar.com’s deep dive video, we check out all the bijou amplifier has to offer, from springy surf rock twang to saucy classic rock bite. The Mustang Micro offers 12 amps and effects...

guitar.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mustang#Usb#The Fender Deluxe#British#Deluxe Greenbox Od#Fender Deluxe Ibanez#American#Triangle#Fender Mustang Micro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Uber
Related
MusicSynthtopia

Novation Circuit Rhythm Deep Dive

In this official Novation live stream, Chris Calcutt (aka -CALC-) takes a deep dive into the latest member of the Circuit family, the Novation Circuit Rhythm. This is the first in a planned series of three live streams on the new sampling groovebox. In addition to the intro live streams,...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

JBL Tune 510BT wireless over-ear headphones boast up to 40 hours of battery life

Stop listening only when you want with the JBL Tune 510BT wireless over-ear headphones, which offer up to 40 hours of battery life. Furthermore, delivering full bass capabilities, this gadget streams JBL Pure Bass sound totally wirelessly thanks to its Bluetooth 5 connectivity. Not only that, but you’ll love the speed charge feature. This gives you an extra 2 hours of battery life in just 5 minutes. Or, for a full charge, simply plug them in for 2 hours using the USB-C charging cable. Available in four colors—white, pink, blue, and black—these comfortable headphones fold up so you can take them on the go. Conveniently, you can use them to take hands-free calls because they’ll automatically switch to your phone if you receive a call. Use Siri and Google Assistant voice control and enjoy high-quality, wireless streaming.
ComputersSynthtopia

New Soft Synth, Minipol, A Swiss Army Knife Of Analog Sound

Karanyi Sounds has introduced Minipol, a new software synthesizer, for Mac & Windows, that describe as “the swiss-army-knife of the analog sound.”. “With a quality sound engine, straightforward design, and intuitive workflow, the Minipol synth lets you recreate classic analog keys, chunky 80s basses, kick-ass house stabs, or design massive soundscapes, modern plucks, or analog effects in no time.
LifestyleNo Treble

On-Stage Introduces Striped Bass Guitar Gig Bag

On-Stage has expanded its lineup of Striped Bags with the GBB4770S, which is the first in the series to accommodate a bass guitar. The gig bag’s colorful exterior protects against the elements. “The full line of bags features a weather-resistant exterior that defends against moisture ensuring safe storage and transportation,”...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Bose Portable Home Compact Bluetooth Speaker provides 360º sound in a 2.3-pound body

The Bose Portable Home Compact Bluetooth Speaker is a truly easy device to take with you from room to room. Weighing in at just 2.3 pounds, pretty much anyone can hold this compact gadget. Plus, it has a convenient carrying handle so you can still hear its impressive 360º sound while you’re transporting it. Completely wireless, this portable device has a 12-hour battery life. So listen to podcasts, the news, and music all day long, and then charge up this wireless sound system while you sleep. On top of all this, it’s waterproof. Take it on all your lakeside and boating adventures, because it can handle playful splashes and sprays of water. Use Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and voice control to tell it what you want it to do and play next. Charge it with a USB cable, or purchase the charging cradle to dock it while it powers up.
Electronicsthis song is sick

Blueout & ero808 Unveil Glitched Out Heat On New Collab “Embers”

We love some quality sound design here on the site. Grab your good headphones for this new track, “Embers,” by Blueout & ero808, because these lads have some serious sound to share. Seamless synths resonate from the background in tandem with the crooning vocals for a gentle intro. But in...
Electronicsshortlist.com

More Dolby Atmos albums are incoming - and they sound amazing

One of the biggest music announcements in recent years was Apple's latest audio reveal, 'spatial audio'. The premise is simple: it makes music sound multi-dimensional and the beating heart of this tech is Dolby Atmos. The audio upgrade is available for free for subscribers to Apple Music and can be...
Electronicsguitar.com

Way Huge launches its own ODR-1-inspired Super Terrific Overdrive, STO for short

Way Huge has introduced the STO (Super Terrific Overdrive), a new pedal that reinterprets the circuit of the famed Nobels ODR-1. The ODR-1 and its variations became a staple of the Nashville scene due to their uniquely punchy frequency response. There’s a mild bump to the midrange, helping both single-coils and humbuckers stand out in a mix. The Way Huge STO’s update to its circuit adds an FET op-amp to the input stage, rather than a JFET, for an “even smoother, more pillowy sound.”
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Sleep Sounds : Relaxing White Noise and Ambient Music

Twelve Different Ambient and Melodic Sound Effects. I should probably preface this review by saying that the title “Sleep Sounds : Relaxing White Noise and Ambient Music” is ever so slightly misleading. This app does contain ambient sound effects and a couple of melodic tracks, but there doesn’t appear to be any actual white noise.
Books & Literaturebassmusicianmagazine.com

Bass Book – The Rickenbacker Electric Bass: 50 Years as Rock’s Bottom

Second Edition – The Rickenbacker Electric Bass: 50 Years as Rock’s Bottom…. The updated book features 16 bonus pages with up-to-date information on Rickenbacker’s latest electric bass models, more photo coverage of artists playing Ricks, and some eye-popping custom-built iterations of the classic Rickenbacker electric bass. With the introduction of...
Video GamesDestructoid

Here’s a deep dive on Fallout 76’s upcoming legendary crafting system

Fallout 76 is rolling on with season 5 very soon, and on that same day, everyone reaps the benefits of a new patch: even if you don’t want to partake in the seasonal track. While the Steel Reign update adds some quests and story into the mix, the new Fallout 76 legendary crafting system is one of the main events for hardcore players.
MusicNo Treble

Bass Gear Roundup: The Top Gear Stories in June 2021

Time is flying by, and with the start of a new month, we take a look back. Here are the top 10 No Treble reader favorite bass gear stories for the month of June 2021. 4. Sandberg Continues 35th Anniversary Celebration with Racing Car Design Series. Sandberg Guitars is celebrating...
Electronicsmixonline.com

Eastcote Chooses PMC Monitors For New Dolby Atmos Music Mixing Studio

The quality and diversity of PMC’s professional loudspeaker range was a key reason why Dyre Gormsen chose the brand’s monitors for Eastcote Studio’s new Dolby Atmos music mixing room. Housed in Eastcote’s Mastering studio, which has been completely revamped to accommodate the new system, the monitoring system incorporates PMC result6...
Computersrekkerd.org

Diginoiz Hattricks Trap hi-hat plugin 60% OFF + FREE TrapDrive distortion

Plugin Boutique has launched a promotion on the Hattricks plugin by Diginoiz, offering a 60% discount on the plugin designed to create hi-hat parts for Trap music production. Hattricks is a VST for trap hi-hats creation that makes the process smooth, easy and proficient. In technical terms, it is a sampler and a sequencer with rhythm divisions assigned to keys.
ElectronicsPosted by
Forbes

These New True Wireless Earbuds Come With Bags Of Bass And Are Great For Gamers

Anker Soundcore is a brand making waves in the earbud market at the moment. Sales of earbuds show little sign of slowing down and new brands are popping up all over the place. Soundcore is a headphone sub-brand of Anker and has been around for a while now. The company’s latest pair of true wireless earbuds with Hybrid ANC go on sale today and I’ve managed to get my hands on a production pair for this review.