This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day is officially into its second half. The big sale kicked off on Monday and lasts until the end of Tuesday. On top of that, we're getting competing sales from Walmart and Target at the same time. Prime Day has only just started, and more specials will be rolling out as it progresses, but we've already found lots of discounts on phones with prices so low they're matching earlier Prime Day or Black Friday prices on Amazon and other sites.