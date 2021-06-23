Ivermectin tested as possible Covid treatment in large UK trial

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has begun research into the antibody responses of Covid-19 vaccines in pregnant and postnatal mothers. The MOMI-VAX study is being conducted by the NIAID-funded Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Consortium (IDCRC). Researchers will assess the development and durability of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in those vaccinated during pregnancy or in the first two postnatal months. They will also evaluate vaccine safety and transfer of antibodies to infants.