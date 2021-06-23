Ivermectin tested as possible Covid treatment in large UK trial
A drug used to treat parasite infections in humans and livestock will be investigated as a possible treatment for Covid-19 in a large UK study at the University of Oxford. The medicine, known as ivermectin, has antiviral properties and initial preliminary studies have shown it can reduce viral load, the amount of virus in the respiratory tract, and the length of symptoms in those with a mild infection, according to a statement from the university.