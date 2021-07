Coming into Game Three, the Montreal Canadiens probably would have been ecstatic if they had been told they would put three pucks past Andrei Vasilevskiy. After being held to just two goals in the opening two games, three goals in one game would be considered an offensive explosion. It was, just not as big as the one the Tampa Bay Lightning had. Tyler Johnson scored twice while Jan Rutta, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, and Blake Coleman also found the back of the net for the Bolts in their 6-3 victory.