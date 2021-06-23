Menlo Park’s Facebook expands 'Shops' to WhatsApp, Marketplace in e-commerce push
In what could be contemplated as a scintillating shift towards e-commerce for the California-based world’s largest social networking behemoth, Facebook Inc., that houses four out of top six internet services providers around the globe such as Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, said in a statement on Tuesday that it would expand its “Shops” feature to Facebook Marketplace and messaging app WhatsApp, as anti-trust lawsuits alongside an intensifying ruckus over users’ data privacy issues against the social networking behemoth had been piling up.www.financial-world.org