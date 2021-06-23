Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Smith: Supporting homeless Vermonters

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 13 days ago

Vermont's response to serving the homeless during the pandemic has been recognized as a national model. The Agency of Human Services (AHS) is now working hard to ensure the needs of Vermont's homeless households continue to be met as we emerge from the pandemic. Unfortunately, recent reporting regarding changes to the state's emergency housing program did not fully capture this work and barely touched on the historic investments to support the homeless as we move into the recovery phase from the public health emergency caused by COVID-19.

www.rutlandherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Homeless People#Hotels And Motels#Ahs#The Vermont Legislature#Vermont Legal Aid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont lawmakers poised for veto session

A little act of kindness can go a long way-- that's the thought behind the little free pantry outside Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, New Hampshire. Among the bills that Governor Scott signed into law during the legislative session was a provision that incentivizes Vermont school supervisory unions to purchase food from local farms when providing meals for students.
Vermont StateConnecticut Post

Vermont superintendent of the year named

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Superintendents Association has named the Springfield School District superintendent the state's superintendent of the year. Zach McLaughlin has been with the Springfield district for 11 years. The Frederick H. Tuttle Award pays tribute to a superintendent who demonstrates leadership on behalf of students, the...
Politicsmountaintimes.info

Vermonters stand apart by standing together

It’s worth pondering what’s in Vermont’s DNA that makes us so agreeable?. Why would Vermonters be the first to surmount an 80% vaccination rate? Why would the state legislature and a Republican governor lead the nation in adopting some of the most generous elections laws to promote easy access to as many voters as possible, while other states are making it harder to vote? Nor is this a new trend unique to this time and specific lawmakers. Recall that Vermont was the first state to embrace civil unions in 2000 after vigorous debate in the late 1990s. Decades before, Vermonters crafted Act 250 in 1970 — an act to preserve the sanctity of place, tradition and culture — and the nation’s first billboard law way back in 1968. Both of those last two measures, by the way, were passed in concert with Republican majorities in the Legislature.
Clark County, WAthereflector.com

County designates $15.5 million to support homeless-related programs

The Clark County Council last week approved a request to allocate $15.5 million toward support for the Clark County Homeless Crisis Response System (HCRS). The HCRS will use the funds to increase homeless outreach team staffing and services, according to a news release. More motel vouchers and resources for temporary indoor shelter programs will also require funding.
Homelesstucson.com

Letter: Homelessness

For anyone who doubts that one would ever choose to be homeless, I suggest reading Tim Stellar’s description of life on the street when the temperature hits 111 degrees. (“Sleepless on the. Street,” June 20). By emphasizing the humanity of the men and women he encountered and their struggle to...
Vermont StateWCAX

Pandemic recovery on Vermont bars

Raw Video: Gov. Cuomo COVID-19 briefing -- June 23. Witnesses say a home in Island Pond was leveled by fire early Wednesday morning. Bars in Vermont are trying to recover after facing some of the strictest pandemic restrictions of businesses, including curfews and capacity limits. Katharine Huntley spoke with bar owners and patrons in the Burlington area about efforts to get back on track.
CharitiesCaledonian Record-News

Vermont Community Foundation Supports Nonprofits

The Vermont Community Foundation announced the Spark Connecting Community grant program has awarded $93,756 to 38 nonprofit organizations for local projects in communities across the state, including some nonprofits that serve residents in multiple counties. Of the total funding awarded, $29,250 was made possible by Giving Together, a program at the Community Foundation that shares grant proposals with fundholders and donors to give them the opportunity to co-fund projects.
Homeless11thdistrict.com

Homelessness in Venice

Mike sent the following note to neighbors on June 22, 2021. Starting next week, we are launching the next phase of an ambitious and unprecedented program that will humanely address the homelesness crisis at Venice Beach, respond to the urgent safety needs of the housed and the unhoused, and fully reopen the park and beach for general public use.
Congress & CourtsChar-Koosta News

Tester rolls out comprehensive bill to permanently expand pandemic support to homeless veterans

U.S. SENATE – Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester is introducing legislation to make permanent critical pandemic-relief resources that have become essential to providing the most effective care and support to unhoused veterans and their families. This legislation will be considered tomorrow during a Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee hearing.
Vermont StateRutland Herald

McClaughry: The Vermont Proposition and you

Two weeks ago, I wrote a column on “The Vermont Proposition,” a product of 22 “rural summits” organized by the largely federally-funded Vermont Council on Rural Development. While paying my respects to its authors — “well written, earnest, sometimes cogent, and in places inspiring” — I expressed considerable skepticism about such “vision statements.”
Vermont StateNew Haven Register

Vermont information centers open to travelers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — All 16 Vermont Information Centers have reopened to travelers after being closed at the start of the pandemic. The centers have restrooms, brochures about Vermont businesses and attractions and vending machines for travelers in most facilities, the state department of Buildings and General Services said Monday. Coffee service is also expected to resume in the coming weeks, the department said.
Vermont Stateccenterdispatch.com

Vermont PBS, Vermont Public Radio officially merge

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS officially merged on Thursday as part of their plan to better serve the community. The new organization said in a statement that it will launch its new name, mission, vision and brand identity in early 2022. Until then, the two stations will retain their existing names and brand identities.
Vermont StateVTDigger

About that Vermont Proposition criticism

Periodically, we are supplied with proof of a wise Republican’s adage, “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.” John McClaughry’s (JM) criticism of the Vermont Proposition provides plenty of prime examples:. 1. Apparently JM doesn’t believe new residents should “advise Vermonters...
Vermont StateWCAX

Reimaging what Vermont farms do

The state of Vermont is now facing a class-action lawsuit over the ending of the pandemic emergency housing program. Vermont's Catholic Diocese is reestablishing the Sunday obligation for Mass. Crews still searching for missing boater in Winooski River. Updated: 14 hours ago. Crews still searching for missing boater in Winooski...
Vermont StateRutland Herald

Shank: Next Vermont senator

To all the older white men potentially queuing for the 2022 election for U.S. Senate to represent Vermont, please step aside. Speaking as a white man to the handful of you who might run, I urge you to make space. As the last state in the Union to send a woman to Congress, it’s long past time we sent a woman to Congress. And as we work to dismantle pervasive systemic racism in this state, what a powerful message it’d serve to send a person of color to Congress, given Vermont has never done that, either.

Comments / 0

Community Policy