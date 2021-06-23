‘Atelier Online’ Global Release Date Announced, Pre-Orders and Pre-Registrations Now Live

Back in the spring of 2016 Konami had announced that they’d partnered up with Tencent to produce a new mobile entry in their legendary Contra series. That game would end up being Contra: Return, developed by Tencent’s internal TiMi Studios, who most people know as the studio behind Call of Duty: Mobile and Arena of Valor/Honor of Kings. The game initially launched in China and saw some great success, and slowly began arriving in other parts of the world. But a Western release was still up in the air, so in July of last year TiMi reached out to its fans to ask if they’d be interested in seeing Contra: Return make its way out West. The results were apparently favorable, as today TiMi has officially announced that the game will be seeing a North American release next month under the title of Contra: Returns.