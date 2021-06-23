Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Atelier Online’ Global Release Date Announced, Pre-Orders and Pre-Registrations Now Live

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKoei Tecmo brought Gust’s Atelier series to mobile back in 2018 in Japan with the free to play Atelier Online . Until recently, there was no word on a global release but Boltrend Games announced plans to bring Atelier Online to the West and more. Today, the company has announced that Atelier Online releases on July 8th for iOS and Android globally following its initial launch in Japan and a few other regions. Atelier Online is a 20th anniversary RPG for the series that blends features of prior Atelier games with online and co-op play. It includes characters like Ayesha, Totori, Marie, and more. Watch the Atelier Online English trailer below:

toucharcade.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Orders#Android#Gust S Atelier#Boltrend Games#Atelier Online#Ios#Totori#English#Apple Juice#Colex#The App Store#Rpg Site
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
Country
Japan
News Break
Google
News Break
RPG
Related
RetailIGN

PS5 India Restock Pre-Orders Go Live on June 23

Sony’s own retail arm, ShopAtSC has announced that PS5 India restock pre-orders for the month of June will go live this week. The PS5 India restock pre-order date is June 23 and includes both the standard disc version as well as the digital edition. These were spotted by IGN reader Heisenreborn, who tipped us off on the same. The PS5 India restock pre-order time is 12pm much like past efforts. Expect it to be available on Amazon and Flipkart as well. Deliveries should begin from July 7 according to Vijay Sales.
Theater & Danceperfectly-nintendo.com

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles: gameplay trailer, digital pre-orders now live

Capcom have shared a brand new trailer for The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, this time showcasing the gameplay and the various mechanics of the two games. Fans of the series won’t feel too disoriented with the usual courtroom and investigations segments, while newcomers will be able to acquaint themselves with those two pillars of classic Ace Attorney gameplay.
Hobbiesnintendosoup.com

Yooka Laylee Tabletop Game Announced, Pre-Orders Begin June 29

Yooka-Laylee fans will soon be able to enjoy the duo’s adventures in an all-new way, with their friends!. Limited Run Games and Game Decks have announced a new tabletop board game for the franchise, with pre-orders opening up on 29 June 2021. Along with a standard edition, the companies will also offer a Collector’s Edition for the game (seen above) – which will contain extras like conus cards and a tailor-made soundtrack to accompany game sessions.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle Gets Western Release Date

The mobile store pages for the Gust and NHN PlayArt-developed RPG Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle will launch on iOS and Android on July 8, 2021, in the west. Publisher Boltrend Games has previously opened pre-registration for the adventure game but has not made a former announcement. Atelier Online: Alchemist...
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Shin Megami Tensei V Premium Edition Pre-Orders Available Now

Highly anticipated Shin Megami Tensei V is finally set to launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch this November, and fans can now pre-order standard physical copies of the game along with an enticing premium edition. When new consoles are on the horizon, the promise of some exclusive games that will...
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Novation Circuit Rhythm Sampling Groovebox Now Available To Pre-Order

Novation today officially introduced the Circuit Rhythm, the third groovebox in the Circuit family. The Circuit Rhythm keeps the streamlined grid-based sequencing interface of the original Circuit, but focuses on sampling and sample sequencing. Instead of offering two synthesis and 4 drum tracks, the Circuit Rhythm features 8 Flexible Sample Tracks.
Video GamesSiliconera

Gather With an Atelier Online English Release in July

Boltrend has a release date for the English version of Atelier Online. The mobile game will show up globally on July 8, 2021. As long as someone isn’t in Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, or Macao, they will be able to start playing the RPG. As a reminder, there are...
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

Punishing: Gray Raven Android Pre-Registration Now Open

Pre-orders have now gone live for Kuro Game’s upcoming action RPG Punishing: Gray Raven. And there are goodies up for grabs for anyone who takes the plunge and signs up before the game launches. What sort of goodies? These sort of goodies…. Everyone who signs up will get a token...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Pre-Orders Now Available with Deluxe Edition Details

Game company Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games have announced that the pre-orders for upcoming cooperative third-person survival shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite are now live. Fans and interested players can now pre-order the game across all available platforms with two editions available for purchase. There is the standard edition...
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Contra Returns’ Launching on iOS and Android Next Month, Pre-Orders Now Live

Back in the spring of 2016 Konami had announced that they’d partnered up with Tencent to produce a new mobile entry in their legendary Contra series. That game would end up being Contra: Return, developed by Tencent’s internal TiMi Studios, who most people know as the studio behind Call of Duty: Mobile and Arena of Valor/Honor of Kings. The game initially launched in China and saw some great success, and slowly began arriving in other parts of the world. But a Western release was still up in the air, so in July of last year TiMi reached out to its fans to ask if they’d be interested in seeing Contra: Return make its way out West. The results were apparently favorable, as today TiMi has officially announced that the game will be seeing a North American release next month under the title of Contra: Returns.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Legendino: Dinosaur Battle lets you collect and evolve dinos for battle, now open for pre-registration

Brawling with your besties in virtual lands is one thing - going head-to-head using gigantic supercharged dinosaurs is another. It’s an epic clash of titans with Legendino: Dinosaur Battle, now available for pre-registration. This fast-paced title from the makers of SwordMaster Story lets you collect and evolve dinosaurs, then sic them on your friends in thrilling online PvP matches.
TV & VideosTheHDRoom

‘Loki Series’ Sylvie Funko Pop! Revealed and Pre-Order Live

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Sylvie made quite the impression as a frenemy of Loki in the latest episode of the Loki series. Not only did she keep up with the Asgardian God, but she got him to embrace his heritage and burst out in song with the aid of some choice libations.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Marvel Future Revolution’ Pre-Orders and Pre-Registrations Are Now Live, Listed for September 30th

Last year at PAX East, Netmarble and Marvel announced a brand new open world mobile game titled Marvel Future Revolution . Marvel Future Revolution is a free to play open world RPG for mobile platforms and it was revealed to feature Red Skull, Baron Mordo, M.O.D.O.K., Green Goblin, Red Goblin, and more super villains with Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Captain America, and more confirmed as superheroes. Following that reveal with an in-engine trailer, pre-registrations and pre-orders for Marvel Future Revolution are now live. There will be real time combat on the ground and in the air with loads of skills and customization for your own unique superhero. Watch the new Marvel Future Revolution trailer below:
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

GrandChase Classic CBT Pre-Registration now open for Steam

GrandChase is making a huge comeback, six years after the final servers for the original game shut down in Korea. The game has entered pre-registration for its CBT, with a pre-registration event ongoing with rewards for registrants. GrandChase captured the imagination of players in the past two decades. A side-scrolling...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

You can now pre-order Urbanista’s solar-powered headphones

Urbanista’s $199 Los Angeles wireless headphones are now available for pre-order, marking the first time a company has successfully produced a set of headphones that can be recharged using just light. The Los Angeles’ headband uses Exeger’s Powerfoyle solar cell material to collect light from the sun or indoor light sources, giving the headphones what Urbanista refers to as “virtually unlimited playtime.” Pre-orders are expected to start shipping by the end of July, and Urbanista is offering a free headphone stand to those who get their pre-orders in before that date.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Contra Returns Available For Pre-Registration

After experimenting by taking the Contra name into a direction that doesn’t resemble anything remotely similar to Contra, the popular run ‘n gun franchise is coming back in a form that looks familiar to old school Contra fans. The catch is the 2D run ‘n gun action is now on mobile devices. Contra Returns will launch for iOS and Android devices on July 26 but interested parties can pre-register today for exclusive rewards. Contra Returns will offer 200 levels, new game modes including One Life Mode, 1v1, and 3v3 modes, player and equipment upgrades and customization and more. The scant few seconds of gameplay at the end of the trailer look like good old classic Contra though there is some curiosity at how the classic gameplay mechanics will translate to mobile controls.