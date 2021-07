The Indiana Pacers are entering the NBA offseason with a new head coach in Rick Carlisle and a good core of a roster. Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon, and TJ Warren are all talented players, and the Pacers have more talent past those guys. However, they do need to bring in more talent to compete for an NBA Finals appearance in the Eastern Conference and finding a way to select Baylor guard Davion Mitchell in the 2021 NBA Draft would be a perfect way to do just that.