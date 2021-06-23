Covid-19: Travel industry demands rules easing and new drug trialled for treatment

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. With the government looking into plans for fully vaccinated people to have quarantine-free travel, industry bosses are seeking to increase pressure to ease the rules around foreign trips. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the plans for England had not been "clinically advised yet". But industry body Abta - representing travel agents and tour operators - estimates that 195,000 travel jobs have either been lost during the pandemic or are at risk. Other tourism bosses have also spoken out in favour of the rules being relaxed. Follow our live page for developments on this story.