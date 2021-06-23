Little et al: Census may change election map

The 2020 Census numbers for Vermont indicate our little state grew by about 20,000 people during the past decade, or +2.8%. We also know that, within Vermont, our overall population has been migrating toward the northwest region of the state (Chittenden, Franklin and Lamoille counties), and away from the south and east. Moreover, there is a legislative mandate to break up the six-member Chittenden Senate district (currently Chittenden County minus Colchester and Huntington/Buel's Gore). All of these factors point to a legislative district map in 2022 that could look very different from the ones Vermonters have used, not just since 2012, but for many decades past.