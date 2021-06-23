Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland County, VT

Little et al: Census may change election map

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 13 days ago

The 2020 Census numbers for Vermont indicate our little state grew by about 20,000 people during the past decade, or +2.8%. We also know that, within Vermont, our overall population has been migrating toward the northwest region of the state (Chittenden, Franklin and Lamoille counties), and away from the south and east. Moreover, there is a legislative mandate to break up the six-member Chittenden Senate district (currently Chittenden County minus Colchester and Huntington/Buel's Gore). All of these factors point to a legislative district map in 2022 that could look very different from the ones Vermonters have used, not just since 2012, but for many decades past.

www.rutlandherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rutland County, VT
Rutland County, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Hansen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#Map#Election#Legislature#House#Senate#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...

Comments / 0

Community Policy