NFL

Paul: Always Raiders

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 13 days ago

For you who think the debate over the Raider name and arrowhead icon is frivolous, and the School Board and the community should be spending its energy on more important things, I remind you that this fight is not about a name or a symbol. It’s pushing back against a message poisoning the minds of our children every day in our schools. It is about pushing back against teachers and administrators who are trying to indoctrinate these young people and dictate to them what to think and how to think in order to intimidate and instill guilt to further their own woke agendas.

