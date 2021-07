Good quality panel once switched to movie modeTight OnePlus ecosystem integrationImpressive audio qualityOxygenPlay offers useful content aggregationMinimal design. The OnePlus TV U1S may be designed for a OnePlus user, but it checks enough boxes to be a quality smart television for anyone. The 4K panel looks great once tweaked, and while the audio has consistency issues, it more than delivers on quality. OnePlus has also listened to feedback and generally improved on the ergonomics of the remote. Add to that quality of life additions like tight Google Assistant integration, and you have an Android TV set that hits most benchmarks and is one to consider if you are looking for a new large-screen television.