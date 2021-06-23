Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 01:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN BEAVERHEAD COUNTY At 1259 AM MDT, radar indicated thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles north of Gibbonsville to near Lemhi in Idaho. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Wisdom and Jackson. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.