Considering Martha Stewart started a successful media company and brand, owns multiple homes, and has basically been dubbed an expert on all things lifestyle and home for the past few decades, it’s pretty certain you can trust that her recommendations for what to buy a house are sound (even if they are excessive at times). She knows what’s good, whether that involves the ingredients for a cake or an antique for the living room — so when she puts something in her home and waxes poetic about it, it basically means you can buy it immediately and rest assured that you’ll love it, too. And that’s precisely why Martha Stewart’s outdoor sectional, which she posted about in a June 19 Instagram photo, should be next on your shopping list.