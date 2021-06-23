Cancel
NBA

Clippers make a bloody mess of Game 2 in loss to Suns

By Andrew Greif, Los Angeles Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Blood ran down the nose of Devin Booker. More pooled in the fabric of Patrick Beverley’s jersey. The guards’ head-to-head collision, accidental yet perhaps inevitable during a chippy second game of these Western Conference finals, opened not only wounds but also opportunity for the Clippers, who badly needed one. Trailing by seven with 14 minutes remaining Tuesday and an offense that had sputtered at best, they watched as Booker and Beverley both retreated to their locker rooms, the Suns temporarily deprived of their most talented scorer.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Paul George
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Tyronn Lue
Person
Jae Crowder
#The Clippers#Blood#Phoenix Suns Arena
