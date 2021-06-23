Spin’s new ‘tough’ electric scooter looks like a beast

Simple Energy will enter the Indian EV market with its maiden scooter next month. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the name of its electric scooter. Simple Energy has already given us a glimpse of the eScooter in its prototype state, revealing some of its design elements and key specifications. Till now, it was only being referred to as the Mark 2, which was the internal codename. Today it confirmed that the official name of the EV will be ‘Simple One’.