The idea for this snack cake has been swirling around my head for a while after seeing some beautiful millet muffins in Amy Chaplin’s cookbook, At Home in the Whole Food Kitchen (beautiful book by the way — highly recommend). Plus, we’ve been getting more into millet lately in place of rice and quinoa for something different (have you tried it?). It’s quite nutritious, versatile, and quick and easy to cook. We’ve been loving it in stir fries, alongside curries, and in nourish bowls.