By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Former national selector Saba Karim's comments on India opener Shubman Gill's shin injury hasn't gone down well with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Gill injured his shin and has been ruled out for eight weeks. The batsman is unlikely to be a part of the first half of the five-Test series against England.