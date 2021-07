WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chiefs center Quinn Tupaea will make his test debut Saturday in New Zealand’s one-off match against Tonga. Tupaea will combine in midfield with regular winger Rieko Ioane as the All Blacks cope with a shortage of specialist centers. Jack Goodhue is out for the season with a knee injury, David Havili has an elbow injury, Braydon Ennor is sidelined and Ngani Laumape has taken up a contract in France after being repeatedly overlooked by the national team’s selectors.