Ivermectin tested as possible Covid treatment in large UK trial

LONDON — The U.K. live industry has turned to legal action to try to force the government to publish its findings into how venues and festivals can safely reopen. In April, the British government launched its Events Research Program (ERP) to study the risk of transmission of COVID-19 at a range of live music and sporting events. Although it made some of the scientific data gathered from the test shows public, the government has yet to publish its full report. That leaves the U.K. live industry facing “the real chance that the entire summer could collapse for the second year running,” says Stuart Galbraith, head of Kilimanjaro Live and co-founder of U.K. live music body LIVE.