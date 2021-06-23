Warriors Owner Joe Lacob ‘Not Worried’ About LeBron James Recruiting Stephen Curry To Lakers

Through the first 41 games of the Lakers' 2020-21 campaign, LeBron James was having a spectacular season, even in comparison to his own impossibly high standards. LeBron was among the trio of frontrunners for the regular season Most Valuable Player award, and had his Lakers in lock-step with the league's best teams. Sitting pretty at third in the Western Conference, the Lakers trailed the Suns for second place by just a half game, and the league-leading Jazz by just two more.