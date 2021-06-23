Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob ‘Not Worried’ About LeBron James Recruiting Stephen Curry To Lakers

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers have always been a franchise built around its stars and their latest duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has already brought them their 17th NBA Championship. But after a disappointing finish to this season, and with James being near the end of his career, talks of the team acquiring a third star are already ramping up and one big name who could soon be available is Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry.

www.lakers365.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Joe Lacob
Person
Anthony Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Golden State Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

Scottie Pippen Tells Stephen A. Smith LeBron James Won NBA Title Without Help

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen expressed a controversial opinion regarding LeBron James on Friday. Pippen took to Twitter and tweeted to ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith that LeBron "won a championship without any help." Smith emphatically shot down Pippen's notion in response:. Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith. With all...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Will LeBron James force a Ben Simmons trade to Lakers?

Philadelphia 76ers “guard” Ben Simmons is represented by Klutch Sports. As are Los Angeles Lakers’ stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. So are Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton-Tucker, Andre Drummond, and Ben McLemore, for that matter. The 76ers will explore trading Ben Simmons this summer. Daryl Morey has to...
NBAYardbarker

Lakers, Wizards moving closer to Russell Westbrook trade?

The Los Angeles Lakers were clearly missing something this past season. Although being devastated by injuries obviously played a role in the premature conclusion to their season, so did having the wrong personnel. Fixing that requires giving up some players and adding different ones in their place. The first part...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons purchases Los Angeles home 2700 miles from Philly

A handful of Philadelphia 76ers fans are rooting for Ben Simmons to get out of town ASAP. Now, they seem to be one step closer to getting their wish, as the All-Star “guard” recently purchased a brand-new mansion in Los Angeles — almost 3,000 miles away from Philly. According to...
NBACBS Sports

Lakers' LeBron James reacts to Jason Kidd taking Mavericks coaching job

LeBron James and Jason Kidd have had a longstanding relationship both on and off of the court. The two first played together for Team USA in the 2008 Olympics, where they won a gold medal. More than a decade later, James' Los Angeles Lakers hired Kidd as an assistant to head coach Frank Vogel. Kidd helped James win his fourth championship in 2020 and remained with the Lakers last season as they attempted to defend it.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James tweeting and complaining about injuries is hypocritical

The NBA playoffs are heading to the conference finals, and a notable absence is the Los Angeles Lakers and future Hall of Famer LeBron James. The reigning champions were eliminated in Round 1 and are now watching as others, including their in-building rivals, the LA Clippers, progress further in the playoffs and reach the Western Conference Finals.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers’ LeBron James Says ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Was ‘A Match Made in Heaven’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said the opportunity to star in Space Jam: A New Legacy was a "match made in heaven," which gave him a chance to showcase basketball and the Looney Tunes characters to a new generation. James explained in an interview released Tuesday he became a big fan of Bugs Bunny and the other Tunes while watching the original Space Jam, which was released in 1996 with Michael Jordan in the lead role, and he said it's an "honor" to carry the legacy forward: The four...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Can Lakers put a 3rd star around LeBron James, Anthony Davis?

If the Los Angeles Lakers want to form a Big Three featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis, general manager Rob Pelinka will have to get creative on the trade wires. The Lakers only have five players guaranteed to be on the books for 2021-22, plus $5 million deferred for Luol Deng, the salary for the No. 22 overall pick ($2.4 million), and, should they choose to retain him, $1.9 million for Alfonzo McKinnie. All that adds up to $114 million — roughly $2 million over the projected cap.
NBAlakers365.com

LeBron James’ ankle injury sapped his driving force, and doomed the Lakers

Through the first 41 games of the Lakers' 2020-21 campaign, LeBron James was having a spectacular season, even in comparison to his own impossibly high standards. LeBron was among the trio of frontrunners for the regular season Most Valuable Player award, and had his Lakers in lock-step with the league's best teams. Sitting pretty at third in the Western Conference, the Lakers trailed the Suns for second place by just a half game, and the league-leading Jazz by just two more.