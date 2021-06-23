Retirement celebration held for Bossier City outgoing Mayor Lo Walker

BOSSIER CITY, La. - In honor of the outgoing Mayor of Bossier City, Mayor "Lo" Walker, a retirement celebration was held Tuesday night. The Air Force veteran and mayor was joined by family, friends and colleagues. He served as mayor for 16 years. Overall, Walker said he served about 65 years in public service and has enjoyed just about all of it. KTBS spoke with Walker during his celebration on how he felt at that moment.