NEW YORK — Two days after getting hit by a pitch on his left shin, the same leg where he's battled a knee injury this season, Gio Urshela remains on the sidelines. The Yankees third baseman went down hard in the seventh inning on Tuesday night, getting plunked by a wild slider from Royals lefty Jake Brentz. Shaken up on the play, Urshela would stay in the game, but not for long.