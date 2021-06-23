Folk Songs and Traditions of Argentina 7/11/21

Orchestra Miami presents Folk Songs and Traditions of Argentina for Families!. Introduce your kids to the rich music of Argentina in a program of tango and Argentine folk songs performed and narrated by Rosa Incaica! The Argentinean voice and guitar duo performs an interactive concert of the classics, as well as a mix of traditional folk music from Argentina in a program for the whole family – including songs by Astor Piazzolla, Maria Elena Walsh and Atahualpa Yupanqui.