Ayton soars for last second alley-oop, Suns beat Clippers

Deandre Ayton had one of the loudest dunks in Suns history on Tuesday night to seal a Game Two win over the Clippers, 104-103, to take a 2-0 series lead. For the first few minutes of the game, the Suns struggled to score. They didn’t want to put the ball in Devin Booker’s hands, likely so as to not tire him out right away and also to avoid Patrick Beverley (who surprisingly started). Booker missed his first two shots.