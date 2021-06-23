Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ayton soars for last second alley-oop, Suns beat Clippers

wcn247.com
 13 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left, giving the Phoenix Suns a thrilling 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. The Suns were down one with 0.9 seconds left when Crowder lofted a high pass on an out-of-bounds play on the baseline. A soaring Ayton came down the lane and stuffed it through the net over L.A.’s Ivica Zubac as the crowd roared at Phoenix Suns Arena. The referees spent about a minute reviewing the play before ruling that the basket was good. Game 3 is on Thursday in Los Angeles.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Crowder-to-Ayton lob in final second lifts Suns to dramatic Game 2 win over Clippers

Deandre Ayton punched a higher floor than Iviac Zubac to decide the outcome of Game 2 on Tuesday night. Catching a lob pass Jae Crowder thrown from the right corner of the baseline and off a screen from Devin Booker, Ayton finished with a two handed flush with 0.7 seconds remaining to give the Phoenix Suns an incredible 104-103 victory before a sellout crowd of 16,645 at Phoenix Suns Arena.
NBAchatsports.com

Recap: Suns take a 2-0 series lead after a miraculous Deandre Ayton game-winner to beat the Clippers, 104-103

Deandre Ayton had one of the loudest dunks in Suns history on Tuesday night to seal a Game Two win over the Clippers, 104-103, to take a 2-0 series lead. For the first few minutes of the game, the Suns struggled to score. They didn’t want to put the ball in Devin Booker’s hands, likely so as to not tire him out right away and also to avoid Patrick Beverley (who surprisingly started). Booker missed his first two shots.
NBAnationofblue.com

Suns beat Clippers in final second despite off night by bloody Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns literally defeated the Clippers 104-103 in the final second on a dunk by Deandre Ayton with 0.7 to go. Ayton finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Former Murray State point guard Cameron Payne led the suns with a career-high 29 points and 9 assists. Devin Booker...
NBAfox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Suns fans revel in 'Valley Oop' win over LA Clippers

PHOENIX - On Wednesday, all is calm outside the Phoenix Suns Arena, but there's still a buzz in the air about Tuesday night's win over the Los Angeles Clippers in game two of the Westen Conference Finals. With less than a second left to play in game two, Deandre Ayton's...
NBAKVUE

Deandre Ayton's last-second dunk seals miracle win for Phoenix Suns

CORRECTS TO SECOND HALF INSTEAD OF FIRST HALF - Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, right, scores over Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
NBAESPN

Phoenix Suns call Deandre Ayton's winning alley-oop in Game 2 a team effort

PHOENIX -- Deandre Ayton couldn't stop smiling after the Phoenix Suns' 104-103 win on Tuesday gave them a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals over the LA Clippers. The big man wore a permagrin as he basked in the joy that came from dunking home the go-ahead bucket in the game's final second, finishing one of the most dramatic alley-oops in NBA playoff history, but he didn't want any of the credit.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, DeAndre Hopkins Celebrate “Valley-Oop”

Deandre Ayton’s buzzer-beating alley-oop for the Phoenix Suns during Game 2 certainly took some time to digest properly. Perfectly screened for by Devin Booker and flawlessly tossed up by Jae Crowder, the game-stealing play set Phoenix Suns Arena ablaze, turning the crowd up to a nuclear level, while leaving even the most casual basketball fans feeling absolutely stunned.
NBAPosted by
NESN

Insane Deandre Ayton Alley-Oop At Buzzer Gives Suns To 2-0 Series Lead

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. The Phoenix Suns may have came away with the NBA’s play of the year during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night. Deandre Ayton finished an alley-oop assisted by Jae Crowder, who took the ball out of...
NBAarizonasports.com

Ayton’s last-second dunk, Payne’s performance gives Suns Game 2 win

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 on an inbound dunk by Deandre Ayton in the final second of the game to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals. Down by a point with less than a second remaining in the fourth quarter, Jae Crowder tossed the ball up to Ayton who shoved the ball down for the victory.
NBAprojectspurs.com

NBA Playoffs: Ayton’s Last Second Dunk Lifts Suns To 2-0 Series Lead

With his team trailing by one, Phoenix Suns Head Coach Monty Williams drew up a game-winning play for his young big man, Deandre Ayton. And the 22-year-old was ready for the challenge. Ayton jammed home an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left, lifting the Suns past the...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBAIowa State Daily

Abdel Nader and the Phoenix Suns reach NBA Finals

An appearance in the NBA Finals is on deck for former Iowa State Cyclone Abdel Nader. The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 to take a 4-2 series win in the Western Conference Finals (WCF). This set the team up for a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy