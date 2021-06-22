Cancel
Golf

KPMG provided LPGA Tour with fuller range of statistics

wcn247.com
 15 days ago

The popular statistic known as strokes gained is about to make its way to the LPGA Tour. Starting this week is “KPMG Performance Insights.” KPMG is the title sponsor of the Women's PGA Championship. It will use its team of analytics experts to process information leading to the full statistical package. It won't use the elaborate and expensive data gathering on the PGA Tour. That's done by cameras. The LPGA Tour will rely primarily on caddies to input the material on pre-formatted scorecards. One of the benefits is helping LPGA players see areas they need to improve.

