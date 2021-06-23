Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Top prospect Wander Franco homers in MLB debut for Rays

wcn247.com
 14 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco, a 20-year-old infielder considered the best prospect in the minor leagues, homered for the Tampa Bay Rays in his major league debut, connecting for a three-run drive against Boston. Called up from Triple-A earlier in the day, Franco’s first big league hit was a home run to left field against Eduardo Rodriguez in the fifth inning that tied the game at 5 on Tuesday night. The rookie raised his right arm as he neared the plate and lifted both arms while crossing the plate to a roaring crowd at Tropicana Field. Franco batted second and played third base.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wander Franco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Tampa Bay Rays#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Wander Franco has a quietly productive day for Rays

ST. PETERSBURG — And on his second day as a major-leaguer, Wander Franco walked twice, hustled to first on an infield bouncer that led to a run-scoring error, lined out on a ball he hit 107.4 mph, struck out and played a solid shortstop. Franco moved down a spot to...
MLBchatsports.com

Rays designate INF/OF Wyatt Mathisen, acquired in May, to promote Wander Franco

The Tampa Bay Rays have made an interesting acquisition, trading cash considerations to the Arizona Diamondbacks for the recently designated right-handed hitter Wyatt Mathisen. The 27-year old was the 69th overall pick in the 2012 draft out of high school, and didn’t begin to pop on offense until he repeated...
MLBchatsports.com

Rays Series Preview: Wander Franco meets the Red Sox

Last week was a miserable week for the Tampa Bay Rays when it comes to wins and losses. The Rays have lost six straight, but on Sunday night they announced the top ranked prospect in all of baseball will be making his MLB debut tonight. The Rays fell out of...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox: 9, Rays: 5 - A Wanderful Debut

Wander’s first plate appearance started him down 0-2, but Wander was able to then work a big league walk. Swinging at the first two pitches you seen in your career and then working a walk? This was, in all seriousness, an exciting walk to watch. pic.twitter.com/uOKB7W5D2b. — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello)...
MLBBirmingham Star

Rays look for repeat performance from Wander Franco vs. Red Sox

Wander Franco put forth an impressive opening act for the Tampa Bay Rays in his major-league debut on Tuesday night. Baseball's top prospect launched a tying, three-run home run in the fifth for his first career hit and finished 2-for-4, but it wasn't enough as the Rays fell 9-5 to the Boston RedSox in 11 innings.
MLBMySanAntonio

Meadows gets 3 hits, Franco homers as Rays beat Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Wander Franco hit his second homer for Tampa Bay, which had dropped five in a...
MLBdallassun.com

Rays top Blue Jays, snap 10-game road skid

Rookie Wander Franco hit a home run and a double, Austin Meadows had three doubles and two RBIs and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 Sunday afternoon at Buffalo. The Rays ended a five-game losing streak as they avoided being swept in the three-game series....
MLBStar-Banner

Gators in MLB: Rays' catcher Mike Zunino named to All-Star team

Tampa Bay catcher and former University of Florida standout Mike Zunino was elected Sunday as a reserve for the July 13 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Denver’s Coors Field. A first-time All-Star in his ninth Major League season, the 30-year-old Zunino was chosen by his peers, voted in as...
MLBnumberfire.com

Kevin Kiermaier batting ninth for Rays Monday

The Tampa Bay Rays listed Kevin Kiermaier as their starter in centerfield for Monday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Kiermaier will bat ninth and take over in centerfield, while Manuel Margot moves to right field, Randy Arozarena switches to left field, Austin Meadows takes a turn at designated hitter, and Francisco Mejia takes a seat.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians, Tampa Bay Rays lineups for Monday: Game No. 82

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Here are the lineups for Monday’s game between the Indians and Rays. Where: Tropicana Field, 7:10 p.m. Teams: Indians (42-39) vs. Rays (48-36). TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM, WMMS and the Indians radio network. Starting pitchers: LHP Logan Allen (1-5, 8.38) vs. LHP Rich Hill...
MLByourvalley.net

Cleveland-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays second. Austin Meadows grounds out to first base, Bobby Bradley to Logan Allen. Yandy Diaz singles to left field. Ji-Man Choi doubles to deep right field. Yandy Diaz to third. Mike Zunino walks. Brandon Lowe homers to right field. Mike Zunino scores. Ji-Man Choi scores. Yandy Diaz scores. Kevin Kiermaier grounds out to first base, Bobby Bradley to Logan Allen. Manuel Margot singles to shallow center field. Randy Arozarena pops out to shallow infield to Jose Ramirez.
MLBnumberfire.com

Rays' Francisco Mejia sitting Monday

The Tampa Bay Rays did not include Francisco Mejia in their lineup for Monday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Mejia will sit Monday's game out while Austin Meadows takes a shot at designated hitter, Randy Arozarena switches to left field, Manuel Margot takes up right field, and Kevin Kiermaier starts in centerfield and bats ninth.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Wacha expected to start as Tampa Bay hosts Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (42-40, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (49-36, second in the AL East) St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. EDT. PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-3, 6.18 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (1-2, 5.26 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Tampa...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Did you know MLB screwed NYY out of Wander Franco?

As fans and writers across MLB prepare to pucker up their lips and praise the Rays ad nauseam for finding Wander Franco and promoting him, Yankees fans should be sick. Not only because they’ll almost certainly ignore that the Rays manipulated Franco’s service time to ensure he won’t escalate his salary to its fullest possible level in the years to come (thread here) — sneaky Rays! — but also because he should’ve been a Yankee, dammit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy