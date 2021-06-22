Update on the latest sports

Cancel
UNDATED (AP) — Tyler Naquin went 4 for 4 with a three-run home run that broke a ninth-inning tie after the ragged Cincinnati bullpen lost a five-run lead. That gave the Reds a 10-7 victory over the Minnesota Twins to stop their five-game losing streak. Amir Garrett got his fourth save in six chances with a scoreless ninth after fellow relievers Art Warren, Lucas Sims and Tejay Antone stumbled through a five-run eighth. The Twins had their season-long five-game winning streak end.

Baseballwamwamfm.com

WAMW Sports

The Cubs’ woes continued with a 13-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field. The Phillies combined for five home runs, and scored nine runs over the final two innings to give the Chicago its 10th straight loss. Max Kepler homered twice, and the White Sox rally came up short in an 8-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins. Tampa Bay rallied with two runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat Cleveland 9-8. The Tigers have won five out of six after a 7-3 win over the Rangers.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cincinnati Reds vs Kansas City Royals 7/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cincinnati Reds (44-40) and the Kansas City Royals (35-49) will duel in Game 2 of a three-game series at Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Cincinnati won the three-game series versus the Chicago Cubs by a sweep over the weekend. After that triumph, the Reds posted a four-game winning streak including a 5-4 victory over the Padres in the series finale on Thursday. In Game 1 of a series, the Cincinnati Reds brought home a victory after gaining four runs in a 6-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday. Starter Vladimir Gutierrez took the win after allowing just two runs on five hits with two walks granted and struck out six Kansas batters in pitching for 6.0 innings in triumph. Third Baseman Eugenio Suarez earned three RBIs on one base hit with a run while Catcher Tyler Stephenson made two runs on one base hit for the Reds in the victory.
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 14 Weeks

Make it four straight weeks that we've had a new No. 1 team in our weekly MLB power rankings. The San Francisco Giants climbed into the top spot last week, unseating the Houston Astros, and a handful of teams have been jockeying for position inside the top 10 all season. Who has climbed to No. 1 this week?
MLBwcn247.com

Gray, India leads Reds over Royals 5-2 with late rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sonny Gray gave up two runs over seven innings, and Jonathan India hit a two-run double as the Cincinnati Reds rallied for three runs in the seventh inning and beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2. Gray allowed seven hits, struck out seven and walked two to end a three-start winless streak. Art Warren stranded the bases loaded in the eighth by retiring Hunter Dozier on an inning-ending flyout, and Heath Hembree pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save in five chances, helping the Reds to their second win in the three-game series.
MLBchatsports.com

Ranking MLB's City Connect uniforms

Major League Baseball and Nike introduced the City Connect series this season to shake up uniform design across the sport in the most dramatic fashion since the league introduced the Turn Ahead the Clock alternates in the late 1990s. Nike has been working with each MLB team to craft a...
MLBTechnician Online

MLB Pack Pros: Turner, Rodón earn All-Star honors

Trea Turner and Carlos Rodón’s impressive seasons are paying off, as they’ve each earned the opportunity to represent their league in this year’s All-Star Game. Turner is continuing to crush records, recording his third career cycle on just his 28th birthday, tied for the all-time record in Major League Baseball.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Tuesday

Today's slate is filled with good options on both sides of the ball. We have pitchers against weak offense in good parks, and we have several great weather spots coinciding with exploitable pitching on the hitting side. If you haven't yet read my primer on how weather can give you...
MLBFanSided

3 most valuable Cubs players to trade away at the deadline

The Chicago Cubs have let the NL Central division lead slip out of their hands of late. After an outstanding May and a strong start to June, the Chicago Cubs find themselves 6.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central standings entering Fourth of July weekend. We...
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Chipper Jones Married a Playboy Playmate After Retiring With Millions

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in franchise history, spending his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Jones was not just a fan favorite. He was one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball, earning the respect of his peers and eventually a place in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.
MLBDeadspin

How are robo-umps faring in the minor leagues?

The Daytona Tortugas are, in many ways, as average as a minor league team gets. The Cincinnati Reds’ affiliate in what’s now known as Low-A Southeast feature three of the organization’s top 10 prospects, but Tyler Callihan, Austin Hendrick, and Rece Hinds aren’t ticketed as superstars, just guys with bright futures. The Tortugas rank sixth in their 10-team league in OPS and runs scored, as well as pitcher strikeouts and win-loss record (they’re second in the league’s West division behind the St. Lucie Mets).
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians 2021 MLB Draft: 3 prospects to consider in first round

Cleveland Indians 2021 MLB Draft: 3 prospects to consider in first round. With the 2021 MLB Draft less than a week away teams around Major League Baseball, including the Cleveland Indians, are hard at work finalizing their big boards to prepare for the draft ahead. While the MLB Draft doesn’t carry the same weight or following as the NFL, NBA or NHL drafts, it still has a high significance to the growth of teams.
BaseballESPN

This Date in Baseball

1929  The St. Louis Cardinals scored 10 runs in the first and fifth innings in beating the Philadelphia Phillies, 28-6, in the second game of a doubleheader. The Cardinals had 28 hits and set an NL record with the 28 runs. 1933  The first major league All-Star game...
MLBwhbc.com

Tribe’s Ramirez And Bieber Are All Stars

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, center, is mobbed after Ramirez hit a three-run home run in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (official Indians release) 3B JOSÉ RAMÍREZ & RHP SHANE BIEBER. NAMED AMERICAN LEAGUE ALL-STARS.
MLBPosted by
WGAU

Former Bulldog chosen for American League All Star team

Former University of Georgia standout and Los Angeles Angels infielder Jared Walsh has been selected to the American League All-Star team. Walsh ranks in the top five in the American League in RBI (61), home runs (20), doubles (22), extra-base hits (43) and slugging percentage (.556). He has provided two walk-off hits this year and hit a game-tying grand slam in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium last week off seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman. Walsh joins Angels teammates Shohei Ohtani (DH/P) and Mike Trout (OF) on this year’s All-Star squad.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBOak Ridger

Cleveland Indians at Tampa Bay Rays odds, picks and prediction

The Cleveland Indians (42-39) and Tampa Bay Rays (48-36) play the opener of a three-game set Monday at Tropicana Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Indians vs. Rays odds with MLB picks and predictions. LHP Logan Allen is the projected...
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians MLB Draft: What are 2021 MLB Mock Drafts saying?

Cleveland Indians (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) With the 2021 MLB Draft just under a week away, mock drafts are circling rapidly around the league. Whether it be updates to previously completed mocks are brand new ones, people are taking their shot at calling what the picks will be. For fans of the Cleveland Indians, this means a larger sample size of things to come and anticipate during the first round of the draft.
Tenniswcn247.com

Federer loses quarterfinal in straight sets

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has been beaten in straight sets by 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 7-6, 6-0. Federer, who turns 40 next month, wasn’t able to summon the serving and shot-making that have carried him to 20 Grand Slam titles overall. He remains tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history. Hurkacz is a 24-year-old from Poland who had not made it past the third round at any major tournament until this one. Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov also reached the semifinals with wins today. And Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man in 61 years to reach the Wimbledon semifinals by beating seventh-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.
MLBThe Southern

Sports Column | Braden Fogal: 'Pete Rose'-colored glasses at the ballpark

Last Thursday marked my first Major League Baseball game in almost two years. Two months ago I caught a lunchtime flick at the theatre — what is this feeling?. Somewhere in the distance I hear Mel Gibson in ‘Braveheart’ yelling, “OUR FREEDOM.” A fitting segue into celebrating our independence on the Fourth of July where watching fireworks and highlights of Joey Chestnut inhaling 76 hotdogs made everything feel right in the world again.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Tuesday 7/6/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.

