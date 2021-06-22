Update on the latest sports

The Cincinnati Reds (44-40) and the Kansas City Royals (35-49) will duel in Game 2 of a three-game series at Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Cincinnati won the three-game series versus the Chicago Cubs by a sweep over the weekend. After that triumph, the Reds posted a four-game winning streak including a 5-4 victory over the Padres in the series finale on Thursday. In Game 1 of a series, the Cincinnati Reds brought home a victory after gaining four runs in a 6-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday. Starter Vladimir Gutierrez took the win after allowing just two runs on five hits with two walks granted and struck out six Kansas batters in pitching for 6.0 innings in triumph. Third Baseman Eugenio Suarez earned three RBIs on one base hit with a run while Catcher Tyler Stephenson made two runs on one base hit for the Reds in the victory.