Dayton, OH

3 taken to the hospital after crash in Dayton Wednesday morning

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 12 days ago
DAYTON — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash near the intersection of Salem Avenue and Catalpa Drive in Dayton.

Fire crews and medic units responded to the crash involving a car and an SUV around 1:45 a.m.

Two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital and one person was taken to Grandview Medical Center according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

We are working to learn the condition of each person injured as well as what caused the crash.

