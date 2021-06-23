Cancel
MLB

Hendricks dominates, Bryant homers as Cubs beat Indians 7-1

wcn247.com
 14 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks dominated over six scoreless innings to win his eighth straight start, Kris Bryant homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 to avoid a two-game sweep. Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom also went deep, and the Cubs won for only the third time in nine games. Hendricks extended the best streak of his career and the longest by a Cubs pitcher since Jake Arrieta won nine consecutive starts to bridge the 2015 and 2016 seasons. The right-hander scattered four hits and struck out five without a walk. He also tied Cleveland’s Aaron Civale for the major league lead with 10 wins.

