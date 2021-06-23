Hendricks dominates, Bryant homers as Cubs beat Indians 7-1

If I could start in the awkward place – which I will, because it’s out there – you probably couldn’t have picked two better players to have All-Star first halves for the Cubs in 2021. Yes, you would want Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel to be awesome in the first half regardless of what was going to happen to the overall team. But let’s be honest adults here: if the Cubs weren’t going to compete in 2021 – and the offseason sure suggested that wasn’t the top aim – then your ideal scenario was that the losses would pile up in spite of key guys who could become trade pieces having great seasons.