Update on the latest sports

The Oakland Athletics (49-38) will battle the Houston Astros (53-33) in Game 2 of a three-game competition at the Minute Maid Park in Houston on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Oakland just concluded the series against the Boston Red Sox with a 2-1 standing over the weekend. The Athletics lost the opener at 2-3 on Friday but bounced back with a 7-6 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday. However, the A’s failed to score a single run in a 0-1 shutout loss in the series finale on Sunday. In Game 1 of the series, Oakland bowed to the Houston Astros at 6-9 on Tuesday. Starter Chris Bassitt picked up the loss after allowing 6 earned runs on 8 base hits with a walk and struck out 6 Houston batters in 4.1 innings pitched in the loss. First Baseman Matt Olson earned two RBIs on one base hit with a run while Shortstop Elvis Andrus made two runs with a triple and an RBI in the loss.