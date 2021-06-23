Update on the latest sports

Cancel
NFL

 14 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds managed to end their five-game losing streak despite blowing a five-run lead. Tyler Naquin (NAY'-kwihn) capped his 4-for-4 performance by ripping a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the ninth inning of the Reds' 10-7 win over the Twins in Minnesota. Tucker Barnhart homered and had...

www.wcn247.com
State
Minnesota State
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Joey Lucchesi
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Michael Conforto
News Break
NFL
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
NCAA
News Break
MLB
Country
Switzerland
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBFanSided

3 most valuable Cubs players to trade away at the deadline

The Chicago Cubs have let the NL Central division lead slip out of their hands of late. After an outstanding May and a strong start to June, the Chicago Cubs find themselves 6.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central standings entering Fourth of July weekend. We...
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

Kwang Hyun Kim threw seven scoreless innings as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3. The left-hander allowed only three hits to secure his third win. Tommy Edman and Nolan Arenado each had two hits for St. Louis, who continues the series with the Giants on the West Coast this evening.
MLBYardbarker

Shohei Ohtani chosen as a pitcher and hitter for the All-Star Game

Major League Baseball history was made on Sunday, as Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan was chosen for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star game not only as the starting designated hitter in the American League, but as a pitcher as well. There is no doubt that Ohtani is having a sensational season from multiple different positions, but nobody would have expected this Japanese baseball sensation to do what he has done so far in 2021. Now this Los Angeles Angels megastar will become the first player ever to be chosen as a pitcher and as a designated hitter in the Midsummer Classic.
BaseballESPN

This Date in Baseball

1929  The St. Louis Cardinals scored 10 runs in the first and fifth innings in beating the Philadelphia Phillies, 28-6, in the second game of a doubleheader. The Cardinals had 28 hits and set an NL record with the 28 runs. 1933  The first major league All-Star game...
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBwcn247.com

Rodón sharp on a rainy night as White Sox beat Twins 4-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Rodón (7-3) allowed one run on seven hits, and the Chicago White Sox took advantage of sloppy play by the Minnesota Twins to win 4-1 in Minnesota on a rainy Tuesday night. Catcher Zack Collins, making the start after Yasmani Grandal went on the injured list earlier in the day with a torn tendon in his left knee, had a two-run single in the second inning after two walks and two errors by the Twins. Minnesota starter José Berríos (7-3) allowed two runs _ one earned _ on just one hit with 10 strikeouts.
MLBclnsmedia.com

Cincinnati Reds Young Players are Reinvigorating MLB | Red Sox Beat

John Sadak and Mike Petraglia discuss the state of the Reds, the New Golden Age of Baseball on TV, and more!. Red Sox Beat is Powered by BetOnline.Ag. Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus on your first deposit!. 0:00 John Sadak intro. 19:13 Jesse Winker and Nick...
Sportswcn247.com

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:. ClevelandatTampa Bay3:10 p.m.(Postponed) MilwaukeeatN-Y Mets2:10 p.m.(Postponed) CincinnatiatKansas City2:10 p.m. ClevelandatTampa Bay12:10 p.m. Chi White SoxatMinnesota1:10 p.m. DetroitatTexas2:05 p.m. ClevelandatTampa Bay3:10 p.m. BostonatL-A Angels4:07 p.m. TorontoatBaltimore7:05 p.m. OaklandatHouston8:10 p.m. N-Y YankeesatSeattle10:10 p.m. NATIONAL LEAGUE. AtlantaatPittsburgh12:35 p.m. L-A DodgersatMiami7:10 p.m. MilwaukeeatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m. PhiladelphiaatChi...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros 7/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Oakland Athletics (49-38) will battle the Houston Astros (53-33) in Game 2 of a three-game competition at the Minute Maid Park in Houston on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Oakland just concluded the series against the Boston Red Sox with a 2-1 standing over the weekend. The Athletics lost the opener at 2-3 on Friday but bounced back with a 7-6 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday. However, the A’s failed to score a single run in a 0-1 shutout loss in the series finale on Sunday. In Game 1 of the series, Oakland bowed to the Houston Astros at 6-9 on Tuesday. Starter Chris Bassitt picked up the loss after allowing 6 earned runs on 8 base hits with a walk and struck out 6 Houston batters in 4.1 innings pitched in the loss. First Baseman Matt Olson earned two RBIs on one base hit with a run while Shortstop Elvis Andrus made two runs with a triple and an RBI in the loss.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Shohei Ohtani makes history with unique All-Star selection

It was a foregone conclusion that Shohei Ohtani would be appearing in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, but the manner of his selection made history on Sunday. Ohtani was announced as an All-Star starter on Thursday, when MLB revealed that fans had voted him onto the American League team at the designated hitter position. On Sunday, when the full rosters for the game were unveiled, Ohtani was selected a second time — this time as a pitcher. It makes him the first player in MLB history to be named as an All-Star as both a position player and as a pitcher.
MLBnumberfire.com

4 Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Plays for Tuesday 7/6/21

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. An 0-for-4 dud from a chalky high-salaried slugger is a lot more common than a total dud from a top-salaried NBA player or even than a stinker from a top quarterback or running back.
MLBwcn247.com

Tigers put Cameron on IL, transfer no-hit Turnbull to 60-day

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have placed rookie center fielder Daz Cameron on the 10-day injured list and transferred right-handed starter Spencer Turnbull to the 60-day IL. Cameron sprained his right big toe when he ran into the wall during pregame workouts before the series opener in Texas. Turnbull threw a no-hitter at Seattle on May 18. He's been on the IL the past month with a strained right forearm and started feeling symptoms again during his throwing program. Infielder-outfielder Niko Goodrum was reinstated from the 10-day IL after being out with a left finger tendon injury.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 7/6/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
NHLwcn247.com

Tampa can be 1st team to win Stanley Cup at home since 2015

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No team has won the Stanley Cup on home ice since the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015. The Tampa Bay Lightning have that chance tonight in Game 5 of the finals against the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Jon Cooper and the Lightning were the runners up when Chicago ended the franchise’s 77-year home-ice Cup-winning drought. Watching the Blackhawks celebrate is still a vivid memory for Cooper, even after winning it all last year in the bubble in Edmonton. Winning at home this time would afford the Lightning the chance to celebrate that moment with friends and family.
Tenniswcn247.com

Federer loses quarterfinal in straight sets

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has been beaten in straight sets by 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 7-6, 6-0. Federer, who turns 40 next month, wasn’t able to summon the serving and shot-making that have carried him to 20 Grand Slam titles overall. He remains tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history. Hurkacz is a 24-year-old from Poland who had not made it past the third round at any major tournament until this one. Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov also reached the semifinals with wins today. And Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man in 61 years to reach the Wimbledon semifinals by beating seventh-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates News: Bucs Sign Veteran Infielder

Wednesday afternoon the Pittsburgh Pirates made a signing that could possibly be hinting that they are close to getting a trade done that would spell the end of Adam Frazier’s career in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Pirates were able to sign second baseman Dee Strange-Gordon to a minor league deal. Strange-Gordon...
MLBsomerset106.com

Lexington Legends sign Two MLB Pitchers, 2018 All Star

The Lexington Legends have signed Pitchers Jeremy Jeffress and Austin Adams. Jeffress has played in 414 MLB games spanning 11 seasons. He was the 16th drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 1st round of the 2006 MLB June Amateur Draft. He made his Major League Debut in 2010 with the Brewers. Jeffress played for the Kansas City Royals (2011-2012), Toronto Blue Jays (2013-2014), Milwaukee Brewers (2014-2016), Texas Rangers (2016-2017), Milwaukee Brewers (2017-2019), Chicago Cubs (2020). In 2018, during his third stint with the Brewers, he was named to the Major League Baseball All Star Game. He boasts a career 3.08 ERA and 387 Strikeouts in 424.1 innings.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart catching Wednesday for Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Barnhart is batting seventh and catching for Sonny Gray. Tyler Stephenson is starting on first base and batting third. Joey Votto is at designated hitter. numberFire’s...
MLBNBC Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Giants, Dodgers battle for top spot

It's amazing how quickly things can change in a sport where teams play every day. On June 24, the Los Angeles Dodgers got no-hit by the Chicago Cubs, allowing the Giants to take a 4 1/2 game lead in the National League West. At the time, that was the largest division lead in baseball. Less than two weeks later, the Giants have the smallest division lead.

