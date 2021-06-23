Ayton lifts Suns...Pistons win lottery...Habs top Knights

Cancel
PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left to give the Suns a 104-103 triumph and a two-games-to-none lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA's Western Conference Finals. Cameron Payne finished with a career-high 29 points for the Suns while subbing for All-Star guard Chris Paul. Ayton accounted for 22 with 14 rebounds, and Devin Booker followed his 40-point triple-double in the opener by delivering 20 points.

NBAPosted by
Reuters

Deandre Ayton's last-second dunk lifts Suns over Clippers

EditorsNote: write-thru with quotes and additional details. Two-tenths of a second was all the Phoenix Suns needed to pull off an escape Tuesday in a 104-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers that has them closer to a place they haven’t been in 28 years. The Suns took a 2-0...
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Deandre Ayton, Suns Top Clippers In Game 2 Thriller

The Suns are only two wins away from the NBA Finals...or do the Clippers have them right where they want them? Phoenix won an absolute thriller Tuesday night, squeaking out a 104–103 victory over Los Angeles in Game 2 of the West Finals, giving the Suns a 2–0 lead in the series. The Clippers are now down two games to none for the third straight time.
NBALewiston Morning Tribune

Ayton’s dunk lifts Suns to 2-0 lead against Clippers

PHOENIX — Devin Booker sat in a chair with a crooked and swollen nose, complete with tape over three fresh stitches. He also had a big smile on his face, remembering Jae Crowder’s pass, Deandre Ayton’s tip-in dunk and a play that will live in Phoenix Suns lore for a long, long time.
NBA12news.com

Ayton's last-second dunk seals miracle win for Phoenix Suns

CORRECTS TO SECOND HALF INSTEAD OF FIRST HALF - Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, right, scores over Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Sinks heroic game-winning bucket

Ayton scored 24 points (12-15 FG, 0-1 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Tuesday's Game 2 win over the Clippers. Ayton had a couple of posterizing dunks over Ivica Zubac and dominated the paint during the entire game, as he delivered another efficient performance on the offensive end of the court. However, his best moment came in the final seconds of the game, as he caught an inbound pass to sink the game-winning shot on an alley-oop with less than one second on the clock. Ayton has four double-doubles over his last six games and has scored at least 20 points three times during that span.
NBAriverbender.com

Ayton's emergence has Suns a win from the NBA Finals

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton is rapidly become the player the Phoenix Suns imagined when the ping-pong balls bounced their way for the 2018 NBA draft. The third-year center was in top form Saturday in a hard-fought 84-80 Game 4 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He scored 19 points, grabbed a playoff career-high 22 rebounds, blocked four shots, and was generally the only person on the floor who could put the ball in the basket with any kind of consistency.
NBAPosted by
WGAU

NBA Finals: Why the Suns will win the NBA championship

PHOENIX — (AP) — This version of the Phoenix Suns will be a case study for future NBA general managers on how to build a championship contending roster in a hurry. Roll the dice on an aging — but motivated — Hall of Fame-caliber point guard (Chris Paul) and pair him with a veteran coach who he knows and respects (Monty Williams). Add a few more savvy veterans who have been deep in the playoffs before (Jae Crowder and Torrey Craig). Then combine them with a talented young nucleus that was hungry for the wisdom they provide (Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton).
Hockeyajournalofmusicalthings.com

Celine Dion causes an international hockey incident

Celine Dion was born and raised in Quebec, right? Therefore, you’d suppose that she has Montreal Canadiens blood running through her body. Well, um, not quite. And we now have accusations of sedition. Dion, of course, became legendary for her resident performances in Los Vegas. For a while, she was...
NBANew York Post

Devin Booker pulls up to Suns game in crazy gold car

Devin Booker is riding in style. The Suns guard pulled up to Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday in a Chevrolet Caprice that featured gold wire-spoked wheels. Booker was captured behind the wheel of the vintage vehicle as he made his way into a parking garage near...
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAsaturdaydownsouth.com

Bronny James replicates LeBron's famous dunk in same gym as dad

Bronny James played in an AAU game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio, the alma mater of his father and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. But what he pulled off in the game will be part of his growing resume of highlight-reel plays. The younger James threw...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Thunder trade lands Kemba Walker in L.A.

The Los Angeles Clippers made team history this year as they made the Western Conference Finals for the first-time in their 51-year history. They came very close to making their first NBA Finals appearance as well, but they were unable to overcome the Phoenix Suns, in large part because Kawhi Leonard was out.
NBAPosted by
WDBO

Pistons win lottery, receive No. 1 pick in 2021 NBA draft

Newly selected Basketball Hall of Famer Ben Wallace tapped his fist on the table a few times, then clapped his hands and pointed one finger skyward. After one of the worst seasons in franchise history, Detroit has something to celebrate. The Pistons won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night,...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Heat Notes: Spoelstra, Salary Cap, Robinson, Herro

Erik Spoelstra will have his first stint with USA Basketball this summer, according to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, who writes that the Heat head coach will have a role as the coach of the U.S. Select Team. That squad will be made up primarily of younger players and will practice and scrimmage against the Olympic roster. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will be among the players on that Select Team, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link).
NHLlitterboxcats.com

Saturday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Offseason Open Forum

Tyler Johnson lit the lamp twice, and Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman each produced a goal and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning put a stranglehold on the Stanley Cup Final with a 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre,. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished 32 saves for Tampa...
NBANBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NBA Draft Lottery Results 2021: Pistons Win Cade Cunningham Sweepstakes

NBA Draft Lottery results 2021: Pistons win Cunningham sweepstakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons select.... We now know that the Pistons will be the team drafting first overall after they won the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery on...
NBAUSA Today

Detroit Pistons win NBA draft lottery to jumpstart their rebuild

The Lions aren’t the only pro sports team in Detroit undergoing a radical transformation under new management. The Pistons are too, and the NBA team in town got a huge boost in its rebuilding efforts on Tuesday. The Pistons won the NBA’s draft lottery on Tuesday night, earning the No....