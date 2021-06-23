Ayton lifts Suns...Pistons win lottery...Habs top Knights
PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left to give the Suns a 104-103 triumph and a two-games-to-none lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA's Western Conference Finals. Cameron Payne finished with a career-high 29 points for the Suns while subbing for All-Star guard Chris Paul. Ayton accounted for 22 with 14 rebounds, and Devin Booker followed his 40-point triple-double in the opener by delivering 20 points.