Premier League

19-year-old Bukayo Saka stands tall for England at Euro 2020

By DANIELLA MATAR - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 15 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Bukayo Saka was put on the field to turn possession into penetration and to create chances for an England team that had scored only one goal in two matches at the European Championship. He did all that and more but he still came up short in one particular area. Raheem Sterling scored the only goal in England’s 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic by heading in a cross from Jack Grealish that flew just over the jumping Saka’s own head. The 19-year-old midfielder says “I almost got there but I’m just not quite tall enough.”

www.wcn247.com
Jack Grealish
Bukayo Saka
Raheem Sterling
#England#The Czech Republic#Ap
Premier League
Europe
Euro
Sports
