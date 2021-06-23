Cancel
Snell pitches 5 scoreless innings, Padres beat Dodgers 3-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth and rookie Kim Ha-seong homered off Clayton Kershaw, Blake Snell pitched five scoreless innings and the San Diego Padres got their third straight win against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2. The Padres improved to 6-3 this season against the Dodgers and will go for a three-game sweep on Wednesday night. Los Angeles swept San Diego in the NL Division Series last year en route to the World Series title. Snell (3-3) got his first victory in four career starts against the Dodgers, including three this year. He didn’t factor into the decision in either of starts earlier this season.

