Snell pitches 5 scoreless innings, Padres beat Dodgers 3-2

—— Julio Urias got back on track a bit in his last start after a rough stretch and looked to build on that. However, there was already a mess in the 2nd frame, though not all of his own doing. A single and a double got him in trouble, but a throwing error on a ground ball from Justin Turner is what plated both runs and allowed Victor Robles to advance to third. A sac fly promptly made it 3-0 and by the end of the inning only one should’ve scored.