Schoop, Rogers drive in 3 apiece, Tigers beat Cardinals 8-2

By DAVE HOGG - Associated Press
 14 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers each drove in three runs as the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2. Schoop homered and Rogers hit a two-run double in Detroit’s six-run fourth inning. Tigers starter Tarik Skubal gave up two runs on four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Kyle Funkhouser (1-0) was credited with the victory for 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Johan Oviedo (0-3) took the loss, allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

