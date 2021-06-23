Sabres `French Connection' winger Rene Robert dies at 72

Rene Robert, a member of the Buffalo Sabres’ famed “French Connection Line,” died at a Florida hospital less than a week after suffering a heart attack. He was 72. The Sabres confirmed Robert’s death in a statement released by the team. Robert was acquired by the Sabres in a trade in 1972, and went on to round out one of the most productive lines in NHL history. He played right wing, alongside Rick Martin and Hockey Hall of Fame center Gilbert Perreault. The line earned its nickname because all three were from Quebec.