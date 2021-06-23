Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Franco HR, double in debut, but Rays lose to Red Sox in 11th

By MARK DIDTLER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 14 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco hit a three-run homer and doubled in his big league debut for the Tampa Bay Rays, who lost their seventh straight in falling to the Boston Red Sox 9-5 in 11 innings. The 20-year-old Franco, considered the best prospect in the minor leagues, connected in the fifth off Eduardo Rodriguez and drew his first curtain call in the majors. Franco doubled in the seventh and finished 2 for 4 with a walk. The switch-hitting infielder came up with one out and a runner on first in the ninth, and grounded out to the mound. Rafael Devers hit a hard grounder that went between first baseman Yandy Díaz’s legs for a two-run double during Boston’s four-run 11th.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Yandy Díaz
Person
Homer
Person
Rafael Devers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Boston Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB Rumors: Jack Leiter Wants To Land With Red Sox In Draft

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It sounds like Jack Leiter will have no qualms with falling to No. 4 in the draft. The Vanderbilt hurler is the most exciting pitching prospect in the MLB amateur draft later this month. But with no consensus No. 1 overall pick this year, it’s quite possible one of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers or Detroit Tigers takes the pitcher.
MLBchatsports.com

Game 75 Gamethread: Red Sox at Rays

The Red Sox are coming off a rough night, with Garrett Richards getting blown up early to give the Rays their first win over Boston this season. Now, the two have a rubber match, with Nick Pivetta trying to do better than Richards. He’ll be going up against Michael Wacha. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.
MLBchatsports.com

Rays Series Preview: Wander Franco meets the Red Sox

Last week was a miserable week for the Tampa Bay Rays when it comes to wins and losses. The Rays have lost six straight, but on Sunday night they announced the top ranked prospect in all of baseball will be making his MLB debut tonight. The Rays fell out of...
MLBwcn247.com

Top prospect Wander Franco homers in MLB debut for Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco, a 20-year-old infielder considered the best prospect in the minor leagues, homered for the Tampa Bay Rays in his major league debut, connecting for a three-run drive against Boston. Called up from Triple-A earlier in the day, Franco’s first big league hit was a home run to left field against Eduardo Rodriguez in the fifth inning that tied the game at 5 on Tuesday night. The rookie raised his right arm as he neared the plate and lifted both arms while crossing the plate to a roaring crowd at Tropicana Field. Franco batted second and played third base.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays vs. Red Sox: Rich Hill on the hill

With their losing streak now at seven games, the Rays are looking to veteran lefty Rich Hill to right the ship. Hill has had his own struggles, allowing four runs and not lasting more than five innings in each of his past two starts, done in by one or two bad pitches.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox at Rays lineups: Wander-ful tonight

The Red Sox and reeling Rays begin a crucial three-game series tonight in St. Petersburg (7:10 p.m., NESN), where Wander Franco, the No. 1 prospect in baseball and a potentially generational talent, will make his Major League debut. It was always a matter of when Franco would get the call...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Watch Rafael Devers’ Game-Winning Double That Lifted Red Sox Past Rays

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers delivered the big hit Tuesday night, and it lifted Boston to a 9-5 win in extra innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Devers connected on a two-run double during the top...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays vs. Red Sox: About that six-game losing streak

Amid all the excitement over calling up top prospect Wander Franco, the Rays go into tonight’s game against the AL East-leading Red Sox looking to break a six-game losing streak, their longest since 2018. Andrew Kittredge will be the opener for the Rays, with lefty Ryan Yarbrough expected to work...
MLBBoston Globe

Game 74: Red Sox at Ray lineups and notes

In his MLB debut, Wander Franco met the hype. The Rays’ top prospect tied up the game Tuesday night with a three-run blast off Eduardo Rodriguez in the fifth inning. But it wasn’t enough for Tampa. Connor Wong, whom the Red Sox called up to replace the injured Kevin Plawecki as backup catcher, scored the go-ahead run in the 11th inning to help the Red Sox beat the Rays, 9-5.
MLBarcamax.com

Rays end losing streak with big win over Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays needed something, anything, to break what they felt was a spell of bad things happening to a good team during a losing streak that spanned seven games and eight days. The All-American Rejects and Fall Out Boy tunes that reliever Pete Fairbanks said some...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Garrett Richards implodes in first start since MLB crackdown on foreign substances as Boston Red Sox lose, 8-2, to Rays

It’s safe to say Red Sox starter Garrett Richards misses a certain gray area in baseball’s rule book. One week after ripping Major League Baseball for its crackdown on foreign substance use by pitchers, Richards had virtually no control in a brutal start against the Rays at Tropicana Field. The righty walked four, hit another with a pitch and allowed two home runs in just 1 ⅔ innings against Tampa Bay, taking the loss as Boston fell, 8-2.
MLBdallassun.com

Rays look for repeat performance from Wander Franco vs. Red Sox

Wander Franco put forth an impressive opening act for the Tampa Bay Rays in his major-league debut on Tuesday night. Baseball's top prospect launched a tying, three-run home run in the fifth for his first career hit and finished 2-for-4, but it wasn't enough as the Rays fell 9-5 to the Boston RedSox in 11 innings.
MLBBoston Herald

Mastrodonato: Rays-Red Sox series will mark debut of Wander Franco, but what’s the holdup on Jarren Duran?

Wander Franco, the consensus top prospect in baseball the last two years, is being called up by the Tampa Bay Rays to make his big league debut against the Red Sox on Tuesday. For the Rays to call up Franco in the midst of a six-game losing streak, their worst in more than three years, is a bold move. It’s asking a lot of a player who already has the baseball world on his shoulders.
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays 1, Red Sox 0: These guys, still?

If anyone had told me before today’s game that I would use the words “Michael Wacha/Nick Pivetta pitchers duel” I would have said: “Liar” and also “Nick who?” What we were graced with on Wander Day Three, though, was some truly marvelous pitching from both the Rays and Red Sox, and a dual no-hitter that lasted into the fifth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy