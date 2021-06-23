Cancel
Delta says 1,000 pilot hires in plans after pandemic cutbacks

Arkansas Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta Air Lines plans to hire 1,000 pilots by next summer as it continues to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, Atlanta-based Delta cut more than 1,800 pilots from its payroll through early-retirement packages and put about 1,700 junior pilots on inactive status. The cutbacks contributed to staffing problems that led Delta to cancel hundreds of flights around Thanksgiving and Christmas. The airline had more staffing challenges over Easter this year.

