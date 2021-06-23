Cancel
MLB

Gurriel hits RBI double in 9th, Blue Jays beat Marlins

 14 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled on consecutive pitches to break a ninth-inning tie, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 2-1. The hits came with one out against Yimi García, who entered the game after Sandy Alcantara stymied the Blue Jays while throwing only 86 pitches in eight innings. MLB RBIs leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled home the Blue Jays’ first run in the sixth. Toronto improved to 12-2 in interleague games, including 3-0 against Miami. Toronto’s Ross Stripling allowed one run in six innings. Tim Mayza pitched a perfect eighth, and Jordan Romano faced only three batters in the ninth for his fourth save to complete a three-hitter.

