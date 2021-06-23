Cancel
Price makes 26 saves, Habs top Vegas 4-1, one win from Final

By W.G. RAMIREZ - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 14 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Carey Price made 26 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to 4-1 road victory over the Vegas Golden Knight, putting the Canadiens one win away from the Stanley Cup Final.. The Canadiens lead Vegas 3-2 in the their best-of-seven series, with Game 6 scheduled for historic Bell Centre in Montreal on Thursday. Montreal’s 11th playoff victory is the franchise’s most in one postseason since the Canadiens won the Cup in 1993, also the last time a Canadian-based team won the title.

