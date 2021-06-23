Cancel
NBA

Charles' 34 points, 16 rebounds help snap Storm's win streak

 13 days ago

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Tina Charles had 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, and the Washington Mystics made 16 3-pointers in an 87-83 victory over the Seattle Storm. Charles rebounded a miss by Breanna Stewart and got it to Leilani Mitchell, who made two free throws with 4.3 seconds left for a four-point advantage. After a timeout, Seattle was off on a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Charles, who finished two points shy of tying a career high, became the first player in WNBA history with 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in back-to-back games. Mitchell finished with 19 points and seven assists for Washington.

