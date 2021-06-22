Dominic Thiem retires injured from Mallorca match

MALLORCA, Spain (AP) — Fifth-ranked Dominic Thiem has retired from his match at the grass-court Mallorca Championships because of pain in his right wrist. The 27-year-old Austrian was leading 5-2 against Adrian Mannarino but grimaced and clutched his wrist after striking a forehand. The U.S. Open champion received a medical timeout and had the wrist taped but opted not to continue. The injury scare comes six days before the start of Wimbledon.