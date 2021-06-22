Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Dominic Thiem retires injured from Mallorca match

wcn247.com
 15 days ago

MALLORCA, Spain (AP) — Fifth-ranked Dominic Thiem has retired from his match at the grass-court Mallorca Championships because of pain in his right wrist. The 27-year-old Austrian was leading 5-2 against Adrian Mannarino but grimaced and clutched his wrist after striking a forehand. The U.S. Open champion received a medical timeout and had the wrist taped but opted not to continue. The injury scare comes six days before the start of Wimbledon.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mallorca#U S Open#Ap#Austrian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Country
Spain
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisESPN

Wrist injury forces Dominic Thiem to pull out of Wimbledon

World No. 5 Dominic Thiem has pulled out of Wimbledon due to a right wrist injury that will keep him out of action for several weeks, the 27-year-old said on Thursday. Thiem was forced to retire from his opening match at the Mallorca Open on Tuesday -- the Austrian's first grasscourt event since a first-round defeat at Wimbledon two years ago.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Physio gives update on Dominic Thiem's injury

Physio Alex Stober has given an update on the condition of Dominic Thiem after the Austrian tennis star suffered an injury on Tuesday in Mallorca. Thiem, ranked at No. 5 in the world, was up 5-2 on Adrian Mannarino when he suffered a wrist injury. Thiem immediately stopped the game...
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

US Open champion Dominic Thiem PULLS OUT of Wimbledon with wrist injury FOUR DAYS before start as he joins Rafael Nadal as second star men's name to withdraw

US Open champion Dominic Thiem has pulled out of Wimbledon because of a right wrist injury. The Austrian, ranked fifth in the world, sustained the injury during a second-round match against Adrian Mannarino at the ATP event in Majorca earlier this week and a scan revealed a detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side.
TennisBirmingham Star

Dominic Thiem (wrist) withdraws from Wimbledon

Austria's Dominic Thiem withdrew from Wimbledon and two other tournaments Thursday due to his injured right wrist. The reigning U.S. Open champion and World No. 5 has a detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of the wrist. He will wear a wrist splint for five weeks before beginning a rehabilitation program.
Tennisdallassun.com

World number five Dominic Thiem withdraws from Wimbledon

Barcelona [Spain], June 25 (ANI): World Number five Dominic Thiem on Thursday announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon due to a right wrist injury he suffered during his match Tuesday at the Mallorca Championships. "I'm going to do everything the doctors say in order to recover as quickly as possible," Thiem...
TennisYardbarker

Novak Djokovic forced to withdraw from doubles final in Mallorca

Novak Djokovic has had to withdraw from the Mallorca Doubles final due to his partner Carlos Gomez-Herrera suffering a foot injury. Djokovic had decided to enter the doubles tournament rather than the singles in order to build up match practice on grass but without pushing himself too much ahead of Wimbledon.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Federer survives big scare as Mannarino retires injured

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Sixth seed Roger Federer survived a massive scare against Adrian Mannarino before advancing to the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday when the Frenchman retired with a knee injury after slipping on court. The match was poised at 6-4 6-7(3) 3-6 6-2 with the eight-times Wimbledon...
Tennischatsports.com

Wimbledon 2021: Emma Raducanu retires from fourth-round match

British wildcard Emma Raducanu retired from her Wimbledon fourth-round match for medical reasons as her dream debut came to a heart-breaking end. The 18-year-old, ranked 338th in the world before the tournament, was trailing 4-6 0-3 to Ajla Tomljanovic when she called on her trainer. She left the court to...
TennisSporting News

Wimbledon 2021: Canadians Denis Shapovalov, Félix Auger-Aliassime advance to quarterfinals

Canadian tennis is making its mark — now on the men's side. On the last-ever "Manic Monday" at The Championships, two Canadians advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time ever. Denis Shapovalov defeated 2019 semifinalist Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 while his countryman Félix Auger-Aliassime bested the No. 4-seed Alexander Zverev, 6-4, 7-6(6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4.
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Felix Auger-Aliassime notches upset to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime delivered 17 aces while recording a 6-4, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 upset of fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany on Monday to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in London. The 20-year-old Canadian had 54 winners against 51 unforced errors at the All England Club to reach a Grand...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer vs Sonego's MATCH-POINT

Roger Federer qualified for the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2021. The Swiss Maestro takes another step to the final of the Championships: he beats Lorenzo Sonego in three sets (7-5, 6-4, 6-2) and gives himself another chance at Center Court. Sonego is pheraps too fragile, probably a little too excited, certainly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy