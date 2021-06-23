Pistons win lottery, receive No. 1 pick in 2021 NBA draft

I think the Detroit Pistons trading down from the No. 1 is dumb. I also trust Troy Weaver implicitly. So when the Pistons GM says he’s turning over stones and gonna do his own research on the class of guys at the top of the 2021 NBA Draft, I both believe him and gotta game out the implications. When Sam Vecenie (who is plugged in to Detroit AND other NBA front offices) and Omari Sankofa and James Edwards (who are plugged in to Detroit’s front office) say the same, I REALLY have to game out the implications: